Travel update: Edinburgh Airport returns to normal operations

Edinburgh Airport has returned to normal operations with 84 per cent of flights expected to fly on Saturday.

Passengers, however, are still being asked to check with their airlines prior to flying to ensure their flight hasn’t been cancelled or delayed..

With no changes to the weather forecast ahead the airport is returning to normality.

An Edinburgh Airport spokesperson said: “We are expecting to fly 84 per cent of our flights today - we had 215 scheduled flights of which 34 have been cancelled.

“We encourage passengers to check with their airlines regarding their flight status.

Anyone looking to travel using the airport this weekend can find more information about their service here.

Meanwhile, Glasgow airport, which is also up and running, is urging travellers to do the same as there have already been some cancellations this morning.

A spokesperson for Glasgow Airport said: “Out of 78 planned departures for today there have only been four cancellations, and for arrivals, of the 80 scheduled there have been two cancellations which were the corresponding Dublin and Stornoway flights.

“It means 96 per cent of today’s services are scheduled, however, there are delays so the advice remains that passengers should check the status of their flights with their airlines.”

