Tree blocks road into West Lothian village amid heavy snowfall

Have your say

A tree has fallen across one of the main roads into a West Lothian village as motorists battle heavy snow for the commute home.

The incident has occurred on the B7031 between Kirknewton close to the Royal Air Force base.

An image sent to the Edinburgh Evening News shows the tree completely blocking the road, which is the main route into Kirknewton from the south.

Police are understood to be at the scene.

West Lothian Council has been contacted. It is believed workers are being sent to cut the tree and clear the obstruction.

All motorists are warned to avoid the area.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital

Know someone that makes a difference in our community? Nominate them for a Local Hero Award HERE