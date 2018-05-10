Tributes paid to cyclist killed after falling from bike

Tributes have been paid to a cyclist who died after falling from his bike in West Lothian.

Police have confirmed the name of a cyclist who died in Bathgate over the weekend as Jamie Gaffney from Bathgate.

The 45-year-old fell from his bike at the Westfield Roundabout on Saturday May 5.

In a statement released through Police Scotland, Jamie’s father, Andrew Gaffney said: “Jamie was a keen cyclist who regularly cycled to work in Glasgow and made weekend trips to the West Coast.

“He died whilst doing what he loved.

“The family’s heartfelt thanks goes out to the kind person who stopped to help and gave him the very best chance of being cared for, drawing help from passing professionals who got him to hospital without delay.

“He was my first child and one for whom I will always keep a special place in my heart.”