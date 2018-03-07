Two cars stolen after thieves break into East Lothian house

Have your say

TWO cars were stolen after a house was broken into in East Lothian.

Police are appealing for information after the incident in North Berwick on Sunday.

A Honda Jazz and an Audi A4 were stolen from a property in Glasclune Gardens between 4.45pm and 10pm on Sunday.

Officers are now urging for anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area to contact police.

Inspector Andrew Harborow of Musselburgh police station said: “We’re keen to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in this area on Sunday afternoon or evening to get in contact with us.

“Anyone with information is asked to call officers on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

