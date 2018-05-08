Two dead after horror road accident near Linlithgow

Two people have died and a number of others have been injured following a collision involving a car and an HGV lorry near Linlithgow.

Reports came in at around 3:40pm this afternoon of a serious road accident at the A904 Champany Junction near Bo’ness.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the collision which involved a car and an HGV lorry.

READ MORE: HGV collision leaves two seriously injured near Linlithgow

The A803 at Champany (A904) was closed in both directions as the recovery got underway.

Police Scotland confirmed there has been two fatalities as a result of the collision with a number of others being taken to hospital for medical treatment.

A police spokesperson said: “There has been two people who have sadly died in the collision. We don’t have numbers but others have been taken to hospital for medical assistance and their condition is unknown at this stage.”

In an earlier statement, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said three fire engines and a heavy rescue unit attended the incident.

The road remains closed as police continue with their investigation into the crash.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital

Know someone that makes a difference in our community? Nominate them for a Local Hero Award HERE