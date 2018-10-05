Two Edinburgh bars named among world's best

Two Edinburgh bars have been named among the top 100 in the world.

Panda and Sons and Bramble Bar and Lounge have this week appeared in the hotly anticipated list.

Bramble Bar. Picture: Bramble Facebook

The World's 50 Best Bars 2018 announced their list of the top drinking spots around the globe and, while neither of Edinburgh's representatives made the final 50, they weren't far away with both featuring on the 51-100 section.

Panda and Sons, which is located on Queen Street, was ranked 61st on the list while Bramble, further along the same street, took 67th spot.

READ MORE: 10 of the best bars in Edinburgh

Panda and Sons opened in 2013 and has built a reputation for being one of the places to go for creative cocktails or craft beers.

It is disguised as a barber shop and features a prohibition-style theme. The bar is very well hidden though – and to gain entry you have to go downstairs before coming to a bookcase, which is actually a door that provides access to the bar area.

Bramble is also found below street level and has a very relaxed and retro feel with its dusky lighting.

Both establishments were flying the flag as Scotland's only bars to feature in the top 100.

New York, London and Singapore were well represented in the list, which also includes bars from Barcelona and Paris to Melbourne and Puerto Rico.

The number one bar on the list was London's Dandelyan, which looks out to the South Bank and St Paul's Cathedral.

Second place goes to American Bar, also from London, and third spot is Manhattan in Singapore.