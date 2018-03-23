US chain Chick-fil-A rumoured to be eyeing Edinburgh for new opening

AMERICAN fast food giant Chick-fil-A is said to be looking at Edinburgh as a possible site for a new eatery.

The restaurant would be the firm’s first in Scotland, with rumours circulating about the move after it was reported that the chain would be opening a one off pop-up kitchen at an undisclosed location in the capital with a special event next month.

Famous for their chicken sandwiches and waffle fries, the brand is based in the US state of Georgia and currently has over 2,000 outlets in 43 states.

The news follows other big North American chains such as Denny’s, who are reportedly looking at the site of the former Ed’s Easy Diner premises at Fort Kinnaird, and Tim Horton’s, who have already opened a number of venues in Glasgow, viewing Edinburgh as a possible location to open up new restaurants.

The city has already seen a number of these big chains, including Wahaca and The Ivy open in the new St Andrew Square development in the past six months.

However, not everyone is happy about this continuing trend with local restaurant owners such as Daivd Ramsden, who owns popular Hanover Street bistro The Dogs, stating recently that independent eateries in the capital are being “suffocated” by the growing presence of these big chains.

• READ MORE: Stephen Jardine: Restaurants that buy locally under attack from chains

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital