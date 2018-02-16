Video: Evening News football show

EDINBURGH Evening News sports writers discuss the main talking points ahead of this weekend’s Scottish Premiership fixtures involving Hibs and Hearts.

Host Mark Atkinson chats with Hibs Reporter David Hardie and Hearts Reporter Barry Anderson on how they rate both teams’ chances as they prepare to take on Aberdeen and Ross County respectively.

Hibs and Hearts are back in action this weekend. Pictures: TSPL

Away from club football, our reporters also give their views on last night’s news that Alex McLeish has been installed as Scotland national team boss eleven years on from leaving the post first time round.