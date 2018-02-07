Video: Is this Scotland’s best school football pitch?

Pupils at Boroughmuir High School may be forgiven for getting slightly distracted if they’re playing football.

The school which partially opened this year took to Twitter to showcase their football pitch which is integrated on top of one of the buildings.

Believed to be one of the first in Scotland, the pitch offers panoramic views across the Capital.

The pitch was created on one side of the rooftop f the rooftop and phase 2 was to install an all-weather synthetic turf rooftop MUGA and remaining rubber tiled areas.

All surface materials were carefully selected based on their robustness and their permeability with extra layering in place for the placement on the roof.

The pitch has a view across the Capital. Picture; Jon Savage

Specialist drainage has also been created as part of the development to prevent flooding that could occur as a result of heavy rain.

St Mary’s in Leith was famously known for having its pitch on the roof, but the school has since been converted to flats.