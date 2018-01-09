Video: Why is Edinburgh the best city in the world to live in?

The Scottish capital consistently earns top marks as both a holiday destination and a place to live.

With every passing year, Edinburgh is becoming more of an attractive option as a city to live.

A view of Edinburgh's skyline

In 2017 alone, Edinburgh was named Deutsche Bank’s second top city to live in for quality of life, named The Telegraph’s top UK City in their Travel Awards and the Scottish capital maintained its place as the fourth most beautiful city in the world according to Rough Guides.

Deutsche Bank experts assessed everything from Edinburgh salaries and climate to transport links and healthcare.

You love them or you hate them, but Edinburgh’s public transport links are a key factor in being rated so highly.

Low commuting times allow city workers to spend less time getting to work than in any of the other 47 cities included in the analysis.

The Scottish capital scored big points for healthcare services and pollution too, ranking second and third respectively.

It’s not all about quality of life - Edinburgh’s culture and heritage makes the city an interesting place to live too, with the Edinburgh Festivals, a castle atop a volcano and Hogmanay all making for great dinner conversation.

What makes Edinburgh such a special destination - and a special place to live, for that matter - will broadly differ from person to person, but there are a few key factors that appeal to most people.

For one, Edinburgh really is a gorgeous location. To be named fourth most beautiful city by Rough Guides behind only Paris, Rome and Florence, gives a universal impression of Edinburgh’s romantic appeal.

It’s easy to forget how majestic our postcard Castle is, perched on striking cliffs peering down the Royal Mile and on to Arthur’s Seat. Add in the Edinburgh Festivals and Hogmanay celebrations and you’ll find the city has something to offer everyone showing an interest in heritage, culture or beautiful places.

Practically speaking, Edinburgh’s public transport network, healthcare and climate earned Edinburgh’s second place spot in the quality of life index. Just don’t discount how much our treasured arts, culture and heritage influencers help make Edinburgh the best place to live in the world.