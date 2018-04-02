Voting underway for Chippy of the Year 2018

We are on the look-out to find the best Chippy of 2018. Cod or haddock? Mushy peas or curry sauce, with or without salt and vinegar, there’s nothing we Brits love more than a fish supper from the local chippy, and with literally thousands of chip shops in the UK everyone has their favourite!
Now we want you to tell us which of your local chippies gets your vote.
It could be because of the freshly-cooked food, traditional style dishes, select and exclusive dishes you can find in only the place you use.
Perhaps you love the friendly staff, the traditional style or the way your fish is fried.
We have drawn up a shortlist of chip shops and restaurants which will compete for the title of Chip Shop of the Year 2018.
Entries will be printed in this paper and online until Friday, April 20, 2018, so you can vote for your favourite.
So who is deserving of a ‘plaice’ in the list of top finalists? To vote from the list, simply buy a copy of the Edinburgh Evening News, return the coupon on the Chip Shop of the Year page to us, stating the voting number, full name and address of the chip shop or restaurant you wish to vote for.
Closing date for votes is 10am on Friday, April 20, 2018.
Photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted. Hand-delivered coupons to the office or coupons received after the closing date will also not be accepted.
The list of nominees for the Chip shop of the Year is as follows:
001: Alanda’s Fish & Chip Shop, High Street, Prestonpans
002: Aldo’s Takeaway, 4 Sighthill Shopping Centre, Calder Road
003: Ali’s Fish Bar, 59 Pennywell Road
004: Angelo’s, 8 Lochend Road South
005: Bar-B-Que, 20 Glasgow Road
006: Barracuda Fish & Chips, 2 Northfield Drive
007: Bene’s, 12 Seton Place, Port Seton
008: Bene’s, 162 Canongate
009: Cafe Piccante, 7 East Norton Place
010: Cafe Piccante, 19 Broughton St
011: Cappadocia, 1b Magdalene Drive
012: Castle Rock Chip Shop, 87 Grassmarket
013: Clamshell, 148 High Street
014: Concorde, 51 Home Street
015: Corbie Takeaway, 72 Main Street
016: Deep Sea, 2 Antigua Street
017: Dino’s, 56 Clerk Street, Loanhead
018: Dolphin Fish Bar, 36-38 North Junction Street
019: Duddingston Fry, 195 Duddingston Park South
020: Eat n Joy, 49 Roseburn Terrace
021: Eatalias, 1 Brunswick Place
022: Fountainpark, 187 Dundee Street
023: Fourway’s, 27 Main Street, Kirkliston
024: Franco’s, 113 High Street, Dalkeith
025: Franco’s, 11 Summerhall Pl
026: Franco’s Chip Shop, 5-7 Comely Bank Road
027: Fryer’s Delight, 19 Gracemount Drive
028: Gino’s, 77 Saughton Road North
029: Gino’s Fish and Chip Shop, 43 Longstone Road
030: Giovanni’s Ltd, 94 Northfield Broadway
031: Gloria’s, 19-21 High Street, Bonnyrigg
032: Golden Field, 7 Bogwood Court, Dalkeith
033: Gorefry, 3 Main Street, Gorebridge
034: Gorgie Fish Bar, 136-138 Gorgie Road
035: Harry Ramsden’s, Princes Mall Waverley Bridge
036: Javit’s Takeaway, 207-211 West Granton Road
037: Javit’s Takeaway, Unit 38, West Side Plaza
038: Jaz’s, 27 High Street, Musselburgh
039: Jaz’s Fish Bar, 12 Woodburn Road, Dalkeith
040: Joe’s Fish Bar, 40 Southhouse Road
041: Joe’s Fish Bar, 54 High Street, Tranent
042: Jubilee Supper Room, 124 West Granton Road
043: Kingfisher, 69-71 Bread Street
044: L’Alba D’Oro, 7 Henderson Row
045: L’Aurora, 147 Main Street, Pathhead
046: La Campagnola, 11 Drumsheugh Place
047: Marchmont Takeaway, 98 Marchmont Road
048: Mario’s Fish and Chips, 5 The Loan, Loanhead
049: Mario’s Takeaway, 8 Calder Park
050: Merdo’s Takeaway, 12 Oxgangs Broadway
051: Morelli’s, 45 Easthouses Road, Dalkeith
052: Mr Crolla’s, 97 High Street, Tranent
053: Neco’s, 6 Groathill Road North
054: Nitten Chippy, 136 Main Street, Dalkeith
055: Oscar’s, 227 Portobello High Street
056: Pacific, 61 Mayfield Road
057: Pia’s Pizzeria, 2 Polton Street, Bonnyrigg
058: Rainbow Restaurant, 106 High Street, Musselburgh
059: Rapido Fish Bar, 77-79 Broughton Street
060: Roberto’s, 24 Duart Crescent
061: Sea Breeze, 8 Earlston Place
062: Sofia’s Fish Bar, 1 Pentland View Court, Currie
063: St Andrew’s, 284 Portobello High St
064: St John’s Restaurant Edinburgh, 259 St Johns Road
065: Supper Bowl, Drum St
066: Tailend, 14 Albert Place
067: The Balgreen Fryer, 203 Balgreen Road
068: The Cavaliere Fish Bar, 122 High Street, Dalkeith
069: The Chip Inn, 234 Oxgangs Terrace
070: The Coral Reef, 173 North High Street, Musselburgh
071: The Delta Fry, 53 Delta Drive, Musselburgh
072: The Friery, 90 Walter Scott Avenue
073: The Gold Sea, 137-139 Ferry Road
074: The Golden Bite Takeaway, 102 Portobello High Street
075: The Mermaid Fish Bar, 43-45 Leith Walk
076: The Montgomery, 5-7 Montgomery Street
077: The Pentland Fry, 539 Lanark Road, Juniper Green
078: The Rig, 29 Restalrig Road
079: The Station Takeaway, 10 Clifton Terrace
080: The Stenhouse Takeaway, 12 Stenhouse Cross
081: Tony’s Fish bar, 52 Niddrie Mains Road
082: Townhouse Fish Bar, 17 Market Street, Haddington
083: Uncle Fish & Chips, 52 George IV Bridge