Voting underway for Chippy of the Year 2018

We are on the look-out to find the best Chippy of 2018. Cod or haddock? Mushy peas or curry sauce, with or without salt and vinegar, there’s nothing we Brits love more than a fish supper from the local chippy, and with literally thousands of chip shops in the UK everyone has their favourite!

Now we want you to tell us which of your local chippies gets your vote.

It could be because of the freshly-cooked food, traditional style dishes, select and exclusive dishes you can find in only the place you use.

Perhaps you love the friendly staff, the traditional style or the way your fish is fried.

We have drawn up a shortlist of chip shops and restaurants which will compete for the title of Chip Shop of the Year 2018.

Entries will be printed in this paper and online until Friday, April 20, 2018, so you can vote for your favourite.

So who is deserving of a ‘plaice’ in the list of top finalists? To vote from the list, simply buy a copy of the Edinburgh Evening News, return the coupon on the Chip Shop of the Year page to us, stating the voting number, full name and address of the chip shop or restaurant you wish to vote for.

Closing date for votes is 10am on Friday, April 20, 2018.

Photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted. Hand-delivered coupons to the office or coupons received after the closing date will also not be accepted.

The list of nominees for the Chip shop of the Year is as follows:

001: Alanda’s Fish & Chip Shop, High Street, Prestonpans

002: Aldo’s Takeaway, 4 Sighthill Shopping Centre, Calder Road

003: Ali’s Fish Bar, 59 Pennywell Road

004: Angelo’s, 8 Lochend Road South

005: Bar-B-Que, 20 Glasgow Road

006: Barracuda Fish & Chips, 2 Northfield Drive

007: Bene’s, 12 Seton Place, Port Seton

008: Bene’s, 162 Canongate

009: Cafe Piccante, 7 East Norton Place

010: Cafe Piccante, 19 Broughton St

011: Cappadocia, 1b Magdalene Drive

012: Castle Rock Chip Shop, 87 Grassmarket

013: Clamshell, 148 High Street

014: Concorde, 51 Home Street

015: Corbie Takeaway, 72 Main Street

016: Deep Sea, 2 Antigua Street

017: Dino’s, 56 Clerk Street, Loanhead

018: Dolphin Fish Bar, 36-38 North Junction Street

019: Duddingston Fry, 195 Duddingston Park South

020: Eat n Joy, 49 Roseburn Terrace

021: Eatalias, 1 Brunswick Place

022: Fountainpark, 187 Dundee Street

023: Fourway’s, 27 Main Street, Kirkliston

024: Franco’s, 113 High Street, Dalkeith

025: Franco’s, 11 Summerhall Pl

026: Franco’s Chip Shop, 5-7 Comely Bank Road

027: Fryer’s Delight, 19 Gracemount Drive

028: Gino’s, 77 Saughton Road North

029: Gino’s Fish and Chip Shop, 43 Longstone Road

030: Giovanni’s Ltd, 94 Northfield Broadway

031: Gloria’s, 19-21 High Street, Bonnyrigg

032: Golden Field, 7 Bogwood Court, Dalkeith

033: Gorefry, 3 Main Street, Gorebridge

034: Gorgie Fish Bar, 136-138 Gorgie Road

035: Harry Ramsden’s, Princes Mall Waverley Bridge

036: Javit’s Takeaway, 207-211 West Granton Road

037: Javit’s Takeaway, Unit 38, West Side Plaza

038: Jaz’s, 27 High Street, Musselburgh

039: Jaz’s Fish Bar, 12 Woodburn Road, Dalkeith

040: Joe’s Fish Bar, 40 Southhouse Road

041: Joe’s Fish Bar, 54 High Street, Tranent

042: Jubilee Supper Room, 124 West Granton Road

043: Kingfisher, 69-71 Bread Street

044: L’Alba D’Oro, 7 Henderson Row

045: L’Aurora, 147 Main Street, Pathhead

046: La Campagnola, 11 Drumsheugh Place

047: Marchmont Takeaway, 98 Marchmont Road

048: Mario’s Fish and Chips, 5 The Loan, Loanhead

049: Mario’s Takeaway, 8 Calder Park

050: Merdo’s Takeaway, 12 Oxgangs Broadway

051: Morelli’s, 45 Easthouses Road, Dalkeith

052: Mr Crolla’s, 97 High Street, Tranent

053: Neco’s, 6 Groathill Road North

054: Nitten Chippy, 136 Main Street, Dalkeith

055: Oscar’s, 227 Portobello High Street

056: Pacific, 61 Mayfield Road

057: Pia’s Pizzeria, 2 Polton Street, Bonnyrigg

058: Rainbow Restaurant, 106 High Street, Musselburgh

059: Rapido Fish Bar, 77-79 Broughton Street

060: Roberto’s, 24 Duart Crescent

061: Sea Breeze, 8 Earlston Place

062: Sofia’s Fish Bar, 1 Pentland View Court, Currie

063: St Andrew’s, 284 Portobello High St

064: St John’s Restaurant Edinburgh, 259 St Johns Road

065: Supper Bowl, Drum St

066: Tailend, 14 Albert Place

067: The Balgreen Fryer, 203 Balgreen Road

068: The Cavaliere Fish Bar, 122 High Street, Dalkeith

069: The Chip Inn, 234 Oxgangs Terrace

070: The Coral Reef, 173 North High Street, Musselburgh

071: The Delta Fry, 53 Delta Drive, Musselburgh

072: The Friery, 90 Walter Scott Avenue

073: The Gold Sea, 137-139 Ferry Road

074: The Golden Bite Takeaway, 102 Portobello High Street

075: The Mermaid Fish Bar, 43-45 Leith Walk

076: The Montgomery, 5-7 Montgomery Street

077: The Pentland Fry, 539 Lanark Road, Juniper Green

078: The Rig, 29 Restalrig Road

079: The Station Takeaway, 10 Clifton Terrace

080: The Stenhouse Takeaway, 12 Stenhouse Cross

081: Tony’s Fish bar, 52 Niddrie Mains Road

082: Townhouse Fish Bar, 17 Market Street, Haddington

083: Uncle Fish & Chips, 52 George IV Bridge