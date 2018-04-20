Warning issued to fans ahead of Hibs v Celtic ‘title clincher’

SECURITY has been increased ahead of tomorrow’s match between Hibs and Celtic at Easter Road, which could see the Glasgow side clinch the Scottish Premiership title.

The clubs kick-off their SPFL Premiership match at 12:30pm on Saturday at Easter Road, with a sell-out crowd anticipated.

Police have stated that fans should expect to be thoroughly searched for items such as weapons, flares and alcohol before they approach the turnstiles.

In addition, a strong police presence will be in place throughout key areas of the city where trouble is likely to break out before and after the match.

Match Commander, Chief Inspector Alan Carson said: “We are fully aware of the significance of this match, in terms of the potential for Celtic to clinch the Premiership title and also in terms of European qualification for Hibs. It’s also momentous in relation to managers and players returning to their former clubs.

“There will undoubtedly be an electric atmosphere within Easter Road and we want to ensure this is an enjoyable experience for all those in attendance.

“With that in mind, please behave appropriately and make sure your actions do not put yourself or others at risk.

“Entry to the match will be by ticket only. The Celtic allocation is sold out and the message is simple - if you don’t have a ticket, don’t come to the game.

“You will be searched on approach to the stadium and asked to show your ticket prior to arriving at the turnstiles. When any stand reaches capacity the turnstiles will be closed - no one else will be permitted entry.

“Alcohol, weapons and flares are strictly forbidden and, should you be found in possession of these, you will be refused entry to the match and arrested.

“I would take the opportunity to remind all supporters of the drinking byelaw that exists in Edinburgh which will very much be enforced tomorrow.

“There will be a significant police presence tomorrow to make sure everyone is kept safe and disruption to the rest of the city is kept to a minimum.”

