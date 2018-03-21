Warning of delays as City Bypass reopened following earlier accident

Drivers have been warned to expect some delays on the City Bypass following an earlier accident.

A collision on the westbound City Bypass at Lothianburn has been cleared and both lanes are once again open.

However, there are ongoing delays though on all routes approaching the Bypass at A701, A702 and the A7 wiith heavier traffic than usual, in particular around Kaimes and Fairmilehead.

Lane 2 of the Bypass had been closed following an accident with police and Triss both attending the scene.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital