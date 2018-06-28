Watch: Deliberate fires send smoke billowing through the New Town

Have your say

SMOKE drifted over the New Town and West End this morning as controlled burns were carried out on parched undergrowth.

Deliberate fires were set along the Water of Leith in Stockbridge from about 10am.

At least one fire crew was called as worried residents are believed to have dialled 999.

But a Fire Service spokesman confirmed there was no cause for concern as burns were set on purpose in Dean Gardens and Doune Terrace.

Thick smoke was still visible shortly before 11am from Dean Bridge.

As temperatures soar in the Capital, controlled burns are carried out in a bid to prevent wild fires.