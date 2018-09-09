WATCH: second attack on Lasswade restaurant leaves £5,000 bill

Have your say

SHOCKING footage has emerged of the moment vandals smashed the windows of a Lasswade restaurant.

CCTV cameras at Luci’s in the High Street capture two masked men attacking the panes with bars in the early hours yesterday.

CCTV footage captured the attack

Staff at the restaurant and cocktail bar told how it was the second such attack in less than a month - causing £5,000 damage.

“We’d urge anyone with information to contact the police,” added the manager.

Video from shortly after 2am yesterday shows two men dressed in dark hoodies and masks approach the restaurant.

Both are believed to have walked down the middle of the road from the paper mill.

Footage shows one striking a main floor to ceiling window with a bar twice - the second time shattering the glass- before the pair then go on to smash others.

The popular eatery was open as usual over the weekend with staff making light of the damage.

A board over one of the broken windows read: “Come on in, we’re having a smashing time.”

