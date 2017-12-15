Why were four fighter jets flying low across Edinburgh this morning?

THE CONTRAILS of four jets flying in formation were spotted in the skies over Edinburgh this morning, prompting a flurry of responses from members of the public, keen to know why they were there.

One Evening News reader, Stuart McCarthy, watched as the quartet flew over Leith at around half past 9 and had the presence of mind to whip out his phone and snap a photograph.

Stuart sent his photograph on to us, quizzing us as to why the mystery aircraft might be flying low over the city.

We are pleased to reveal that, thanks to a contact at the RAF, we now know the answer.

According to a RAF spokesman, the planes were on their way back to RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk and were “US jets transiting post a routine training sortie”.

The spokesman added, “They would do this most days at this level, however, you would normally not be able see them due to cloud or them flying outside the contrail levels.

“Today the beautiful weather and the contrails has provided you with an opportunity to see them.”

Support our Christmas campaign to make Edinburgh the Capital of Kindness - Sign up HERE