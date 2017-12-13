Woman charged for pickpocketing at Christmas market

A WOMAN has been charged in connection with three pickpocketing incidents in central Edinburgh, including one incident at the Christmas market.

Police arrested and charged the woman, 37, for three incidents that took place last week in the city centre and have recovered stolen property from her.

It has been confirmed that at least one of the pickpocketing incidents occurred at Edinburgh’s Christmas market, while a second happened on Princes Street.

The location of the third incident is currently unknown, as the owner of the stolen property has yet to be determined.

The incidents happened between Saturday, December 2, and Friday, December 8.

The 37-year-old appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today and was remanded to custody.

Inspector Bob Innes of West End Police Station said: “Christmas is an exciting time to be in Edinburgh, however it is important to be aware that there are some in the city who will target vulnerable people, especially visitors and those who are enjoying the festive activities on offer.

“Pickpocketing is an issue we take extremely seriously. We have a number of officers out and about in the city centre targeting those who participate in this activity and I ask the public to remain vigilante whilst they are visiting.

“There are steps the public can take in order to protect their property when out and about during the festive period.

“Keep your purse secure and carry wallets in an inside pocket, zip up hand and shoulder bags and carry bags in front of you against your body.

“Make sure that the straps on your bag are short and tucked under your arm and try to avoid displaying jewellery. Do not have money visible, keep it safely in your pocket.”

Those with information regarding pickpocketing activity are asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.