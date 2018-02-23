Work begins on 75 affordable homes in Craigmillar

Work has begun on 75 much needed new affordable homes at Greendykes in Craigmillar.

The move comes following an agreement from the Council to invest £700m over the next five years to build new homes on sites across the city as well as modernising existing Council homes.

The Greendykes project is expected to be fully complete by spring 2019 adding to the over 250 affordable homes already being built as part of the wider regeneration of the area.

As part of the project, the Council will begin construction of 194 homes in a separate development in Craigmillar off Niddrie Mains Road.

Cllr Gavin Barrie, Housing and Economy Convener said: “Yesterday’s budget approval reinforced our commitment to our ambitious house building programme to deliver 20,000 new affordable and low-cost homes over the next 10 years along with our housing association partners, making this one of the largest council-led housebuilding programmes in the UK.

“The project is an important part of the ongoing regeneration of the wider Craigmillar area and represents over £9m of investment. The new homes will be a mix of one, two and three bedroom flats, which will be available for mid-market and social rent from autumn 2018.”

The Scottish Government has contributed £1m of Scottish Government grant funding.