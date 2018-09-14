Former West Lothian coal mine to become wind farm

Have your say

A NEW era of eco-friendly energy production launches in West Lothian this weekend – when a former coal mine becomes a wind farm.

Lothian Alison Johnstone will officially open the new three wind turbine facility near Blackridge on Saturday.

Families are expected to turn out for a tour of the old open cast site at Drunduff Wind Farm and learn more about the renewable energy generation.

Activities throughout the day will include interactive ExplorerDome science shows to learn about climate change, energy and wind power.

Curious visitors to the site, 1.5 miles north of Blackridge just off Heights Road, will be able to peek inside one of the turbines to get a sense of the true scale.

From ground to blade tip, the turbines measure a staggering 120 metres and are capable of pumping out 6MW of power.

Visitors will get a go at designing a wind farm of their own while exploring the technical and social challenges.

There will be plenty of opportunity to learn more about the history and ecology of the site.

Attractions also include a chance to burn off some energy on the mobile cycle pump track and a Kids Zone with face painting and windmill making.

The wind farm is connected to the electricity grid by a new 5km long underground cable which connects into the Scottish Power substation near Avonbridge.

Constructed by Green Breeze Energy Limited, the site is a joint venture between seasoned wind farm operators GreenPower (Drumduff) Ltd and Thrive Renewables.

Building of the wind farm began at the end of January 2017 by contractor A E Yates Limited and was finished in mid-July 2017.