Loretto School teacher suspended over ‘inappropriate behaviour’

A teacher at a private school in Musselburgh has been suspended amid allegations of “inappropriate behaviour” with pupils.

Head of drama, Daniel McLean-Steel has been barred from his job at the school as investigations are carried out by school bosses.

According to reports, the allegations against Mr McLean-Steel refer to his behaviour towards female pupils both while they were at school and after they left.

Headmaster Dr Graham Hawley said “no behaviour of this alleged kind will ever be tolerated” at the school.

In a statement he said: “I am deeply disturbed by these allegations and I take them very seriously. The alleged behaviour is unacceptable. It is everything that we are not.

“As soon as the allegations were brought to us we took action. We alerted the police, we alerted the Care Inspectorate, we instigated an internal investigation, we suspended the member of staff in question.

“The school has undertaken extensive work to ensure it is as safe an environment as it is possible to be.

“We have built a culture in which pupils can feel empowered to come forward, to seek and find the support they need in situations like this.

“Given the sensitivities of this situation, the investigation, and involvement of the authorities, I am limited in what more I can say.

“However, I am committed to ensuring that Loretto is a school where no behaviour of this alleged kind will ever be tolerated.”

A picture of Mr McLean-Steel, who joined the school in 1995 and also taught English, was removed from the online staff directory.

A police spokeswoman confirmed they knew of the allegations adding: “Inquiries were carried out and no crime was identified.”

A spokesman for the Care Inspectorate said: “We have been notified by the Loretto School of an allegation involving a member of staff.

“We are working closely with the school.”

According to reports, Loretto School is also currently under investigation as part of Lady Smith’s Inquiry into child abuse.