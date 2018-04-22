Man held after setting fire to bins after ‘altercation’

POLICE have arrested a man after a number of bins were set on fire following an “altercation” between a group of people

The incident is said to have taken place in Chapelton Drive, Polbeth, around 7.50pm on Saturday.

Officers say the altercation happened before a number of bins were set alight in close proximity to three people.

Two men, aged 26 and 21, and a 15-year-old girl were thankfully uninjured.

A 24-year-old man was later arrested and charged and is due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Monday.

Detective Inspector Paul Batten of Livingston CID said: “This was a shocking incident and we’re continuing to conduct a thorough investigation into this.

“We’d urge anyone who may have seen suspicious behaviour or a suspicious vehicle in the area around this time, or who has any other information which may be relevant, to come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 4095 of 21st April, or make a report anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.