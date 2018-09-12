New SkyMaze inspired by original Dalkeith Country Park

Adventurers with a taste for nostalgia will enjoy a trip down memory lane reminiscing over afternoons spent at Dalkeith Country Park’s impressive play park.

And now the next generation can delight in a thrilling new attraction at the park, inspired by the original playground just five miles from the city.

Complete with a sky-high network of twisting, turning walkways, treehouses, ramps, rope bridges and a huge slide, the £285,000 “Sky Maze” – which begins construction this week ­– has been created for the bravest of young adventurers, and the young at heart.

Part of half-a-million pounds of investment to adventure park Fort Douglas, the Sky Maze is designed to evoke the nostalgia of those who have fond memories of the original playground – renowned for its scope for adventure and huge slide.

The Sky Maze, with its swinging jungle bridge, invisible floor, scramble net and two five-metre “high slides”, will recreate that exciting outdoor fun for a brand new generation.

And with the new equipment open to ages five and over, locals and visitors can introduce their little ones, grandchildren, nieces and nephews whilst reliving their own childhood adventures at Dalkeith.

Dalkeith Country Park’s Commercial Director Remko Plooij said: “We’re thrilled to see the team getting started on the latest exciting phase of Fort Douglas adventure playground.

“We want the new Sky Maze to evoke a sense of nostalgia in those who fondly remember the original Dalkeith Country Park playground, as well as ensuring everyone enjoys plenty of fun and adventure high up in the trees.

“And we’re not just welcoming kids to have all the fun when the Sky Maze is ready next year – it will be suitable for adults as well as pushchairs, buggies and wheelchairs.

“So anyone who remembers the playground of days gone by can come along and enjoy the fun with the little ones in their own families.”

A fee used to be charged for entry to the whole park but visitors can now visit for free.

Prices for Fort Douglas play area start from £5 for an adult and child.

The investment comes just months after a brand new structure inspired by Dalkeith Country Park’s historic orangerie – housing exciting zip wires – opened to the public.

The developments will be brought to life by Dalkeith Country Park’s owner, Buccleuch, and playground specialists Capco who also worked on the last expansion of the playground.

Fort Douglas was originally created as part of Buccleuch’s £8.9 million investment in Dalkeith Country Park, which also included the redevelopment of the 18th century stables and courtyard into a unique retail, food and wellbeing destination, Restoration Yard.

Fort Douglas playground will remain open for the duration of construction.

The new sky maze is expected to be completed early in 2019.

