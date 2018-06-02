Post Office raiders in West Lothian flee after bungled safe robbery

BUNGLING thieves forced entry to a post office outside Broxburn and attempted – unsuccessfully – to steal a safe before speeding off in their BMW.

The incident happened around 1.25am yesterday at the Post Office in Main Street, Dechmont.

Two men were seen to force entry to the building before attempting to steal the safe. They got back into the vehicle, driven by a third man, and drove off west along Main Street.

The two suspects who exited the car are described only as wearing jackets, tracksuit bottoms, trainers and some sort of garment obscuring their faces.

Detective Constable Kenny Alexander from Livingston CID said: “At this time we do not have a detailed description of the suspects, but know that they were in a relatively new model blue BMW, and so we would urge anyone who has seen this vehicle and its occupants to contact police immediately.

“In addition, anyone with any further information relating to this break-in should also get in touch.”

Those with information can contact Livingston CID via 101 and quote incident number 248 of May 31.