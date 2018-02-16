Strip clubs and peep shows permanently banned by council

STRIP clubs have been permanently banned by a Scottish council in what is thought to be the first move of its kind.

East Lothian Council’s crackdown also covers lap-dancing, peep shows and live sex shows.

The area does not presently have any “sexual entertainment venues”, but councillors have taken a legal move to prevent any opening in future.

Councillors said the venues were “not the sort of thing” they want in their area.

East Lothian councillors unanimously voted in the ban during a licensing committee meeting in Haddington.

A lawyer giving evidence to the sub-committee said: “You have got to make a decision on whether we want to bring in licensing for these venues or make the declaration – we do not want to have them in our authority.”

Councillor John Williamson then told the licensing sub-committee: “On sexual entertainment venues I say, just say ‘no’.

“We discussed what potential places could be, strip clubs and lap-dancing. We think Edinburgh and Glasgow have got them all.”

There are about 12 such venues in Scotland.