Two charged with attempted murder following incident in Whitburn

Two men have been charged with attempted murder following what police are calling ‘a serious disturbance’ in Whitburn.

The incident happened around 9pm on Wednesday September 26 in the Union Drive area of the town.

A 40-year-old man and a 34-year-old man were due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Friday September 28.

Detective Inspector Paul Batten said: “Two men have been charged with attempted murder in connection with a serious disturbance that resulted in life threatening injuries, but enquiries are continuing.

“Anyone with information about this incident who has not yet spoken to officers should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 4284 of 26 September, or make a report anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”