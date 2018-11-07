Two men to appear in court over Kirsty Maxwell death

Two men are to appear in court over the Benidorm death of Kirsty Maxwell.

Mystery still surrounds the 27-year-old from Livingston’s tragic demise.

The newly-wed was on a hen party with friends in the Spanish resort in April 2017 when she fell to her death from the tenth floor of the My Pretty Payma apartments building.

Described as being in a “state of terror” shortly before she died, Kirsty had entered the room of five men from England who she was not familiar with.

Joseph Graham, Callum Northridge, Ricky Gammon, Anthony Holehouse and Daniel Bailey were in a group of 50 others from Nottingham who were on holiday together at the same time as Mrs Maxwell and her friends.

Four of the men; Mr Gammon, Mr Holehouse, Mr Northridge and Mr Bailey appeared in court in Spain last year, denying all involvement in Mrs Maxwell’s death.

Their lawyer, Roberto Sanchez Martinez, said two of the men will appear in court again on Thursday, where they are expected to declare that they did not see anything in the lead up to Mrs Maxwell’s death.

Mr Martinez added that forensics experts have confirmed no DNA from any of the men was found on Mrs Maxwell, after an analysis was carried out on her nails and hands.

Kirsty’s father, Brian Curry, said there have been inaccuracies in what has been reported.

He commented: “Once again, based on inaccurate Spanish sources, there has been UK media and online speculation regarding Kirsty’s case which we know is subject to ongoing Spanish court proceedings.

“At this important juncture, when we as a family are aware of confidential matters subject to investigation by the court, it would be inappropriate for us and our lawyer to comment on what’s being published in newspapers and online.

“Whilst it’s upsetting for us to read such speculation when we know the court and our lawyer is actively investigating various aspects regarding Kirsty’s death, we continue to maintain our dignity and respect the court processes by avoiding speaking publicly about matters which could be perceived as sensitive potential evidential and process issues.”

Kirsty’s parents, Denise and Brian, recently returned to Spain to meet with their new lawyer, Lorena Soler Bernabeu, to further explore their daughter’s case and the mystery surrounding her death.

Mr Curry said: “It was very emotional and heartbreaking to return to Spain for the family to pursue answers, but sadly it is what we have to do.

“We are determined to continue pushing to seek answers until we know the truth of what happened to Kirsty.”

Spanish lawyer Lorena Soler Bernabeu said: “What happened to Kirsty was a tragedy and for that reason, from our office, we are going to do everything legally in our hands to ensure a full clarification of the facts and get to know the truth about Kirsty’s death.”

“Our legal work will be aimed at helping Kirsty’s parents and her husband, Adam, but mainly our legal work will be directed to obtain the answers that have not yet been forthcoming.”

