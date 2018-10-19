Man charged after malnourished dog dumped at a Bathgate roundabout

A man has been arrested after a malnourished dog was found abandoned at a roundabout in Bathgate.

Police were called when the animal was discovered in the early hours on Monday September 3, at Blackburn Road.

The dog, which could barely walk, also had cuts and untreated abscesses on its body and was taken to an emergency vet.

However it had to be put down the following day.

A 41-year-old man has now been charged in connection with the incident and is due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Monday.

PC Kat MacKay said: “We are very grateful to the public for their support and assistance with our investigation.”