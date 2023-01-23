Lewis Capaldi surprised staff at a North Shields fish and chip shop on Friday night.

The Scottish singer, 26, from Glasgow, popped into The Waterfront on the Fish Quay on Friday, 20 January, ahead of his sold-out gig at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Waterfront took to their Facebook page to post snaps of the visit, with the caption: “So we had the lovely pleasure of Lewis Capaldi in for his dinner this evening all before his performance at the Utilita arena tomorrow, what a lovely guy he is.”

The star tucked into a large haddock, chips and peas and washed his meal down with Irn-bru before polishing off gelato ice cream.

Lewis also posed for photos with the star-struck staff at the chippy, who were privileged to host the Pointless singer.

Lewis Capaldi visited The Waterfront on the Fish Quay ahead of his sold-out gig at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena. (Credit: The Waterfront North Shields)

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Out of everywhere he could have chosen to eat, it was here - it was just a privilege,” said co-owner Ian Corner.

“I got next to no work done from my staff for the rest of the night - they were just so excited for him to come in,” Mr Corner joked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The eatery is no stranger to celebrity guests and has been visited by stars including Sam Fender, Bobby Robson, Jimmy Nail, Paul Gascoigne and Robson Green.

Lewis Capaldi is currently on a European tour to promote his upcoming second studio album, Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The singer has reassured fans that he’s “absolutely fine” after a video of him twitching on stage at his show in Liverpool sparked concern.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He went public with his Tourette’s syndrome diagnosis in September last year, claiming it was a relief because he was worried that he may have a “horrible degenerative disease.”

The 26-year-old has responded to fans who were concerned about his twitching in a new video.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis Capaldi (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Addressing the video, he said: “Hello, it’s Lewis here. I’ve seen this video here doing the rounds on TikTok, and I see a lot of people in the comments concerned because I’m twitching quite a lot.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m doing this quite a lot and look a bit uncomfortable. I’ve got Tourette’s, so I’m just twitching quite a bit, but it’s not an issue in the slightest. I’m absolutely fine,” he continued.