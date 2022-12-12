Lewis Capaldi has called on his fans to help in the search for his sister’s stolen Mini Cooper.

The Forget Me singer, 26, from Glasgow, shared a picture of Danielle’s black and red car on Instagram as he asked his followers to “keep a look out”.

Danielle explained in a post on Facebook that her Mini Cooper was stolen from Tollcross Park View car park in Glasgow.

Sharing a snap of the vehicle, she wrote: "Black and red Mini Cooper stolen from Tollcross park view car park last night/this morning.

"AJ21 MXL. Had a mickey mouse topper on the Ariel. Share and keep an eye out please £500 reward."

Lewis shared the post on his Instagram, writing: "Sister’s car has been nicked. Keep a look out if you’re in Glasgow.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson has also issued a statement about the theft, saying: "Around 1.55 pm on Sunday, December 11, 2022, a report was been made to police regarding the theft of a car from an address in Tollcross, Glasgow. Enquiries are at an early stage."

Lewis Capaldi performs on the main stage during day three of the TRNSMT Festival at Glasgow Green on July 10, 2022 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

The theft comes after fans of Leeds Festival took to social media to complain about Lewis being named among the top acts in 2023.

He responded to the backlash by posting a photo of himself smiling, with the caption: “F***ye. Dream come true to be one of the headliners for @OfficialRandL next year, see ye there ❤️x”

Over 20,000 people liked the tweet and congratulated him ahead of the festival.