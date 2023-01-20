Love Island returned to our screens less than a week ago and there has already been a huge argument.

In last night’s episode (19 January), the 13 islanders played a game of beer pong which involved Tanya Manhenga choosing to kiss Tom Clare, Ron Hall and Kai Fagan, while David Salako and Kai chose to kiss her for their dares.

After the drama-inducing game, the boys were talking on the sun loungers and Haris Namani asked David how his kiss with Tanya was.

The boys’ discussion became the main topic of conversation among viewers on social media after many were left confused about how it quickly escalated to a shouting match.

The male islanders talking about the game, just before the drama erupted. (Photo by ITV)

During the chat, David gestured to Tanya’s current partner Shaq Muhammad, who was sitting close by.

Speaking to Haris, Shaq said: “Oy, what’s wrong with your bro?”

He defensively added: “She kissed him. You’re so annoying bro. You do this all the time bro, like relax.”

The once nice conversation about the game soon turned into a shouting match of “shut the f**k up”, whilst Shaq blamed Haris for “stirring” the pot. Will Young took Haris away as Ron tried to walk off with Shaq.

Love Island viewers were quick to take to social media to voice their opinion on the heated exchange.

One Love Island fan compared Haris to Luca Bish from the previous season.

They tweeted: “Tanya isn’t at fault and I don’t think Shaq even got annoyed over Tanya. Shaq got annoyed because Haris is clearly treating him like a d**head and trying to wind him up. Haris is just another Luca and thinks he can treat Shaq like Rem.”

Another viewer added: “SHAQ NEEDED TO DO WHAT NEEDED TO BE DONE! We don’t want to watch another 8 weeks of guys like Haris trying to repeat what Luca Dami & Jacques got up to last year.”

A third agreed, saying: “Looooool Shaq did to Haris what all the islanders needed to do to Luca, Jacques & Dami last year.”

Meanwhile, some viewers don’t understand where the “beef” has come from.

One wrote: “WHERE DID SHAQ AND HARIS BEEF COME FROM”

Whilst another added: “I need to rewind because I proper don’t understand why they started sparking? I don’t even understand who Shaq was angry at, I thought it was David but then Haris started shouting??”

