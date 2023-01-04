The first singleton set to be heading into the Love Island villa for this year’s winter edition has reportedly been revealed as Boohoo model, Tanya Manhenga.

The biomedical science student, 22, from Liverpool, is among the next group of hopefuls heading to the South Africa villa to look for love, according to widespread reports.

She has racked up more than 12,000 Instagram followers and has worked with popular brands such as Boohoo, Ego footwear and Simmi Shoes while studying her degree.

The first contestant of Winter Love Island has reportedly been revealed as 22 year old Boohoo model Tanya Manhenga (Photo Credit: Instagram/@talkswithtt_/TANYA MANHENGA)

This news comes just days after the first teaser trailer for the upcoming series was released, showing the new host Maya Jama on a bejewelled bucking bronco, telling viewers: “It’s time to grab love by the horns. I am ready, are you?”

The ninth series will see its third host interacting with the contestants in the Love Island Villa.

Following the tragic death of the original host Caroline Flack in 2020, the show continued with Laura Whitmore, who chose to step down last year to pursue other ventures.

The ITV2’s Love Island winter edition is being revived after two years, the first South African villa in 2020 saw couple Paige and Finn win, and share the £50,000 cash prize.

Tanya has been described as ‘the whole package’ as she is ‘smart’ and ‘stunning’. The 22-year-old already moves in same circles as some former cast members.

Tanya took to her Instagram on Christmas Eve, and posted two photos in front of a Christmas tree decorated in muted tones. Perhaps hinting at her upcoming TV appearance she captioned the post: “The calm before the storm.”

It has been reported that Love Island bosses have splashed out £1.2 million on a villa, which will be the glamorous backdrop for the contestants, as they fight like gladiators for what has been tipped as the sportiest series to date.

This year, the bosses at Love Island have also announced the new duty of care measures ahead of the new series, which will include a ban on islanders’ social media activity during show.

The contestants will also be given enhanced training around behaviour in relationships before they enter, after the controversies of the Summer series.

Last year, the popular ITV2 show received more than 5,000 Ofcom complaints, with viewers sharing concerns about misogynistic behaviour and bullying on the show.

As a result of this, ITV has compiled a comprehensive package of welfare measures that must be followed before, during and after filming of the show.