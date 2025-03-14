56% of women in Scotland are struggling to get good sleep - here's how to break the cycle

New research conducted ahead of World Sleep Day has revealed over half (56%) of women in Scotland struggling to get good sleep.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To shed light on the challenges of getting good shut-eye in the modern world, Pukka Herbs UK has partnered with best-selling author, Otegha Uwagba, to launch Sleepless Beauty, a rewrite of the classic Brothers Grimm tale, Sleeping Beauty. The story has undergone a contemporary makeover, reflecting the modern-day trials and tribulations women face when getting a good night's sleep.

Most Popular

Factors affecting women’s sleep in Scotland include:

Overthinking (56%)

Work stress (33%)

Too much screen time close to bedtime (31%)

Money worries (29%)

Social media consumption (23%)

Sleepless Beauty reflects the contemporary battles women are facing to get good sleep today

Those missing out on sleep also said they felt less motivated to respond to messages from family and friends (29%), were more likely to cancel social plans (25%) and less likely to spend quality time with their partner (17%).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many report simply not getting the shut-eye they need during the week, with 1 in 5 (20%) saying they only get their ideal hours of sleep two to three times a week.

Taking inspiration from the weeknight woes of 21st-century women, Uwagba’s recomposed tale - Sleepless Beauty - turns the classic on its head - referencing everything from work stress to the relationship woes that keep women awake at night, and how something as simple as a cup of Pukka Night Time could be the first step on your journey to a better night’s sleep.

Otegha Uwagba, author of Sleepless Beauty says: “When Pukka approached me to rewrite Sleeping Beauty as a modern day tale exploring the issues women face when it comes to sleep, it felt a little like kismet - I've long had my own sleep struggles, and suffered through many a restless night, so I had plenty of experience to draw on. For me and so many others, the biggest enemy of sleep is my phone and social media, so I made those a central part of my protagonist Penelope Neversleep's story, while also exploring a few other themes (work stress, dating woes) that I'm sure many women will recognise. I hope readers find the story as fun to read as it was for me to write!”

To read Otegha Uwagba’s Sleepless Beauty and find out more about Pukka Night Time, head to pukkaherbs-sleepless-beauty.com

Eager to transform their sleep health, 44% of women aged 25-34 admitted to trying out a host of social media trends, covering everything from positive affirmations (24%) to white noise (20%), and ASMR (14%). It comes as no surprise, given over half (53%) said their bedtime routine is the most important part of their self-care and wellness routine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, two in three (63%) still adopt more traditional sleep aids to achieve a restful night, reporting they’d prefer to engage with more natural sleep solutions rather than using technology or apps. Over half (53%) opt for reading and herbal teas - like Pukka Night Time tea to support a restful night’s sleep.

Marion Mackonochie, Herbal Science Manager at Pukka Herbs UK comments: “We know that sleep is more than just rest - it’s the foundation for a brighter, healthier, and more balanced life. With Pukka Night Time, you can wake up feeling revitalised and ready to seize the day, every day. It’s the perfect addition to the bedtime routine for any modern day sleepless beauty.”

Sleepless Beauty comes as an ode to Pukka Night Time, a sleepy tea packed full of oat flowering tops, lavender, chamomile and valerian root, all expertly blended to calm the body and relax the mind, in preparation for a good night’s sleep.

To read Otegha Uwagba’s Sleepless Beauty and find out more about Pukka Night Time, head to pukkaherbs-sleepless-beauty.com