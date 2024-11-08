6,000 children will enter the care system this festive season – Madlug calls on you to ‘gift with purpose’ this Christmas

Every 15 minutes, one child or young person enters the UK care system. This festive season alone, an estimated 6,000 children will transition into care.

Many of these children and young people will have their belongings moved in bin bags, a practice that often leaves lasting effects on their self-esteem and sense of worth.

This Christmas, Madlug is calling on shoppers to help change this narrative by choosing gifts that make a difference. Every Madlug bag purchased provides a pack-away travel bag to a child in care, giving them something more than a safe way to carry their belongings—a sense of value, worth and dignity.

Because every child in care has huge value, huge worth and deserves to be treated with dignity

Dave Linton, Madlug Founder calls on shoppers to gift with purpose this Christmas

“Christmas is a time filled with memories of joy and family, but for children in care, the experience can be quite different. This festive season we are calling on shoppers to gift with purpose, giving something meaningful to the people on their list and to a child in care” says Dave Linton, Madlug Founder.

“Purchasing from Madlug this Christmas offers the chance to give a gift that tells a story of care, dignity, and social responsibility. Shop with Madlug and help spread the message that no child should carry their life in a bin bag.”

Gift with purpose this Christmas

This Christmas Madlug is calling on shoppers to shop with purpose. Madlug’s Christmas Gift Guide offers a thoughtful range of gifts, each of which contributes to the mission of supporting children in care.

Madlug offers ideal bags for everyone on your list: commuters will love the spacious Urban Backpack or tech bags, fitness enthusiasts can count on the stylish and durable Duffle Bags, and kids and teens have vibrant, functional school backpacks. Travelers have cabin-ready backpacks and wheeled suitcases, while adventurers can explore with the adaptable Roll-Top Backpack. The eco-conscious can opt for a sustainable, recycled-material backpack, and for those who prefer choice, a Madlug Gift Card lets them pick their favourite while supporting a great cause. For more information and to view the full collection, visit www.madlug.com