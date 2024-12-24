A festive risotto with purpose to be found at Edinburgh Hotel
The secret ingredient? Vegetables sourced directly from charity Cyrenians' weekly veg boxes, proving that great food starts with great connections.
Cyrenians operates an organic farm in West Lothian and all money raised from the sale of their organic produce goes directly to fund their work tackling the causes and consequences of homelessness.
Executive Chef Dominik Kawalec, a 26-year culinary veteran who traded his native Poland for Edinburgh's food scene, and rising star Junior Sous Chef Morgan Dow have crafted a dish that's more than just a recipe—it's a celebration of local agriculture. Their candied beetroot risotto transforms simple, fresh ingredients into a winter warmer that packs serious flavour:
Ingredients · 1 leek, finely chopped (for leek hay) · 1 onion, finely chopped · 2-3 cloves of garlic · 1 cup risotto rice (Arborio recommended) · 1 sprig each of thyme and rosemary · ½ cup white wine · 1-2 bay leaves · Salt and pepper to taste · 100g Parmesan cheese · 2 tbsp cooking oil · 4 cups vegetable stock · Beetroots for pickling and puree
Preparation
Pickled Beetroots
· Combine white wine vinegar, sugar, water, and black pepper
· Pickle beetroots in this mixture to add a tangy dimension to the dish
Leek Hay
· Julienne the leek
· Deep fry until crispy, creating a delicate, crunchy garnish
Beetroot Puree
· Roast red beetroots in tin foil
· Drizzle with olive oil, salt, pepper, and thyme
· Blitz with apple juice, sugar, port, and red wine
· Creates a rich, complex base for the risotto
Cooking Method
1. Fry onion and garlic until translucent
2. Add Arborio rice and deglaze with white wine
3. Gradually add vegetable stock, stirring continuously
4. When rice is nearly cooked, incorporate beetroot puree
5. Finish with pickled beetroots and crispy leek hay
6. Garnish with goat cheese and Parmesan
Every Wednesday, Cyrenians offers fresh, organic veg boxes for pickup at Café 1505, available in small and regular sizes through weekly or fortnightly subscriptions. By choosing these veg boxes, you're doing more than preparing a delicious meal—you're supporting their important work to tackle the causes and consequences of homelessness and connecting with the vibrant food ecosystem of Edinburgh.