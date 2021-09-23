A survey of Britain's kids reveals their dream car for when they can drive in 2030

Ford has unveiled the car of 2030 based on the views of the nation’s eight- and nine-year-olds, and it should be comfortable, safe, electric - and able to FLY.

A survey of 500 boys and girls looked at what the vehicles they learn to drive in should look and feel like when they’re old enough to take their test.

Showing maturity above their years, the most important feature on their dream car was comfortable seats, followed by high levels of safety and the car being environmentally friendly.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Black and red were the most popular colours for the car - while electricity was far and away the ideal source of power, with diesel and petrol going out of the window.

And six per cent said they want engineers to take cars to the next level and dodge traffic by making them fly.

The nation's dream car in 2030 will drive itself

More than three quarters (79 per cent) of those aged eight and nine, surveyed by Ford, said they are looking forward to learning to drive in 2030.

But more than half (52 per cent) want cars to be so easy they don't need to take a driving test - and a quarter say they want cars to drive themselves.

Ford asked its designer, Nedzad Mujcinovic, to mock up the dream car for the nation’s 17- and 18-year-olds in 2030.

The manufacturer also introduced a group of schoolchildren to its new Mustang Mach-E model and asked them to critique it as part of a ‘Ford Focus Group’.

Alice Swallow, senior innovation engineer at Ford, which commissioned the research as part of its Go Electric report, said: “It’s clear that today’s children have their wonderful imagination, but they’re also sensible at the same time.

“They want their car to fly and be fun, but they’re also very keen on future mobility being sustainable and safe.

“We’ve mocked up how we think this dream car should look. It would certainly grab attention - but we’re not overly sure it will be appearing on our forecourts in the next decade or so.

“When presented with the new Ford Mustang Mach-E, our young Future Generation focus group certainly had some strong views on the car, with the interior tech receiving high praise, and they quickly identified that it was all-electric.”

Revolutionising how cars look

Ford also surveyed 2,000 adults to get their thoughts on driving in 2030, the year the government plans on outlawing the sale of new petrol and diesel cars.

Almost half think car manufacturers should use the switch to electric cars as a reason to revolutionise how cars look.

But 65 per cent are worried a road full of silent cars will become a menace for other road users and pedestrians.

It also emerged seven in 10 admitted they were worried the rise in autonomous technology will make drivers lazy, resulting in a lack of concentration just when they might need to make an emergency stop or manoeuvre.

As society continues to look towards a more sustainable future, 70 per cent want car manufacturers to provide a breakdown of how much of their cars are made from recycled products.

And three quarters (76 per cent) said they should be transparent about where the materials on their cars are sourced from, according to the study carried out via OnePoll.