A third of Scots view themselves as ‘Group CEOs’

New research commissioned by ScotRail reveals that Scots are embracing their inner organisers, deal-hunters, and adventure-seekers - making this May bank holiday the perfect time to travel together by train.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the May bank holiday on the horizon (Monday 26 May), new research commissioned by ScotRail reveals that Scots surveyed are leaning into the joys - and challenges - of organising group getaways with friends, with almost one-third (32%) proudly claiming the title of ‘Group CEO’ when it comes to travel planning.

Most Popular

The findings show that the desire to connect and share experiences is stronger than ever. Two in five Scots surveyed (40%) say they find planning group trips with friends fun and exciting, proving that group travel is far from a chore - it's something to look forward to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And while budgets matter, value reigns supreme: nearly a third (30%) of Scots surveyed pride themselves on being ‘Fare Whisperers’, always on the hunt for the best travel deals. In contrast, only one in nine (11%) see themselves as ‘The Lux Seeker’, revealing that it’s the experience – not the expense - that truly matters.

ScotRail GroupSave

Despite the enthusiasm, coordinating group travel isn't always smooth sailing. Over a third (38%) find organising group trips stressful, and 34% say the biggest headache is simply getting everyone to agree on dates and times. But when it comes to the travel itself, ScotRail is making it easier than ever.

ScotRail GroupSave tickets offer discounted travel (saving up to 1/3 off rail fares) for groups of three to five adults - making it the smart choice for those seeking value, flexibility, and simplicity. Unlike many group travel options, there’s no need to book in advance, as ScotRail GroupSave tickets can also be booked on the day of travel from a station ticket office or on the train, for selected routes including some of the most popular journeys - removing a major barrier to spontaneity and easing the pressure for trip planners.

In fact, while only 7% of Scots surveyed currently find it easy to buy tickets when travelling as a group, ScotRail is changing that narrative. With GroupSave tickets, getting there is the easiest part - leaving more time to focus on the fun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And for the almost one in five (17%) who value a smooth and stress-free journey, train travel offers a relaxing alternative to traffic jams and car coordination, allowing passengers to sit back, relax and enjoy the views.

A third of Scots View Themselves As ‘Group CEOs’ As New Research Reveals It's Prime Time for Group Travel Ahead of May Bank Holiday

Claire Dickie, ScotRail Commercial Director, commented: "These findings show that people are keen to explore, reconnect and make memories with friends - but also that they’re craving simple, affordable ways to make it happen. With GroupSave tickets, it’s easier than you think to plan group travel, even at the last minute - so you can focus on the fun, not the logistics.

“We look forward to welcoming customers onto our trains this Bank Holiday weekend."

Whether you're the Group CEO, the Fare Whisperer, or just along for the ride, there’s never been a better time to grab your friends and get going - ScotRail has you covered.