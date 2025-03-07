Renowned AI artist Hidreley Dião is celebrating the spirit of innovation by unveiling PortrAIt Enhancement, a collection of portraits that reimagine iconic trailblazers using AI tools.

Dião, an artist pushing the boundaries of technology and art, was commissioned to create the new portraits of Amelia Earhart, Oscar Wilde, and Ingrid Bergman, to offer a fresh perspective into their legacies. The new imagery was developed to celebrate the launch of AI Upscale, a new feature on the HONOR Magic7 Pro smartphone, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform. AI Upscale restores and enhances portraits in unprecedented detail and will be available by the end of March.

Showcasing the transformative power of AI in protecting and enhancing imagery, the collection connects people to key moments in history through a fresh lens, featuring carefully selected figures who embody HONOR’s spirit of innovation. Once scratchy, blurry, and low-resolution photos have been transformed into stunningly detailed portraits, uncovering nuances and expressions previously lost to time.

Amelia Earhart | Storybeat

Dião said: “Working on this project has been an incredible experience. AI is a powerful tool for artistic expression, and I was inspired to revive the portraits of these iconic figures in a way that feels both authentic and contemporary. It's like meeting them for the first time, today.”

HONOR’s PortrAIt Enhancement collection reveals the brilliance of innovators across film, literature and aviation who left an incredible mark on history. Featuring Oscar Wilde, one of the most famous writers in Irish history, the celebrated literary genius who captivated the world with works including The Picture of Dorian Gray and The Importance of Being Earnest. It also includes Amelia Earhart, the pioneering aviator who defied convention as the first-ever woman to fly solo across the Pacific Ocean.

Rounding out the collection is Ingrid Bergman, the legendary Swedish actress who graced the silver screen, most notably starring in the Academy Award-winning masterpiece for best picture, Casablanca.

Oscar Wilde | Storybeat

“At HONOR, we see AI as a catalyst for creativity, enabling us to connect with our past, and preserve memories for the future," said Bond Zhang, CEO of HONOR UK&I. “This collaboration with Hidreley Dião, an artist exploring the frontiers of AI-driven creativity, perfectly embodies that vision. Showcasing the potential of AI, we're not just restoring old photos; we're bringing history to life in a new way – it’s like seeing these figures for the first time. And now, with AI Upscale on the Magic7 Pro, people can unlock their own creative potential, while ensuring their own photos can be enjoyed for generations to come.”

The Magic7 Pro smartphone elevates photography through AI. It delivers portraits in greater clarity, with more refined light and shadows and in ultra-high definition, thanks to Harcourt Portrait Modes, AI Enhanced Portrait feature and the 50MP Super Dynamic HONOR Falcon Main Camera. Photos are more vivid - letting users preserve memories through the best possible lens. And with the new AI Upscale, enhancing old photos is incredibly easy to do, at the touch of a button. Bringing history to life through a new lens.

HONOR has also recently showcased the power of AI Upscale by restoring historic photographs of Manchester United’s stadium Old Trafford, affectionately known as “The Theatre of Dreams”.