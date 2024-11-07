Amazon reveals this year’s Top 10 Toys for Christmas

Amazon's Toy Train will be donating hundreds of toys to families in need across the UK in the lead-up to Christmas | Will Ireland/PinPep

Online retailer Amazon has unveiled this year’s top 10 toys for Christmas - from iconic franchises such as Play-Doh, Hatchimals and LEGO Star Wars.

This year’s list features toys that encourage children to explore make-believe and delve into storytelling.

Handpicked by Amazon experts, the list is inspired by trending toys that are set to spark joy - and includes a range of toys under £20, for any age, interest, or budget.

Hundreds of toys from the must-have list will be donated to families in need in time for Christmas, as part of The Multibank charity initiative.

The charity was created to meet the needs of families and individuals living in poverty by taking surplus products donated by businesses and donating them to those in need.

More than three million items have been donated to help over 400,000 families experiencing poverty.

The toys will be delivered on the back of another iconic childhood toy – a life-size toy train, which is on track to tour the UK in the lead-up to Christmas and will be stopping off at a range of Multibank sites (Felix’s Multibank in London, The Big House Multibank in Scotland, Cwtch Mawr Multibank in Swansea, and Brick-by-Brick Multibank in Wigan).

Matthew Redfearn, Toys Category Leader at Amazon UK, said: “Our Top Ten Toys list has something for all ages, interests and budgets, making it easier to find the perfect gift this holiday season.

“We are so pleased that we will once again deliver toys to families in need as part of the Multibank initiative, and with more charities involved this year it’s full steam ahead to help more children discover the joys of toys.”

Amazon’s Top Ten Toys list offers a wide selection of products suited to children three years and over, with products starting from £9.99.

Amazon's Toy Train will be stopping off at a range of Multibank sites - including Felix’s Multibank in London and The Big House Multibank in Scotland | Will Ireland/PinPep

1. Zuru Snackles, Series 2, Random Assortment, Surprise Capsule Plush £7.99

The element of surprise is one of the factors that makes unwrapping a toy so thrilling, and the random assortment of Zuru Snackles’s Series 2 collectables is what makes them a favourite amongst children and desirable this Christmas.

Never knowing which plushie they’ll get keeps the act of gift-giving fun and engaging.

2. Asmodee Blue Orange | Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza | Card Game £10.00

A family favourite in recent years, the Asmodee Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza card game has grown in popularity thanks to its lightning-quick format that challenges reflexes, speed and observation.

A perfect stocking filler for children aged 8+, there’s fun to be had for all the family with up to 8 players per game with this great value card set.

3. Simba SCREAMERZ Babbling Bear £11.99

This interactive and expressive toy is full of babbling screams and unexpected reactions that are guaranteed to make children laugh.

Perfect for sharing laughs with friends and family, this Simba SCREAMERZ is a hit during playdates and group play.

4. MGA Rainbow High Watercolour & Create DIY Fashion Doll with Washable Watercolours and Tie-Dye Kit £24.99

Unleashing their creativity using washable colours and a tie-dye kit, this DIY set by MGA is the ideal gift for children who love both fashion and art.

Since the designs can be washed off, this toy offers endless possibilities and keeps the player experience fresh, meaning kids will never be bored over the Christmas period.

5. Lexibook Disney Stitch - Stitch Electronic Diary with included pen and notebook £39.99

Every family’s beloved Disney character is back, this time in the form of one cool gadget with the Stitch Electronic Diary that allows children to share their thoughts and doodles in private, due to its secret password feature.

Its sound effects and light-up functions add an interactive and engaging element to this notebook.

6. Hape Marble Run Construction Toy Made of FSC Wood, Marble Run from 3 Years £48.44

This hands-on wooden construction set combines building, problem-solving and critical thinking skills, as children are encouraged to figure out how to make their marbles run smoothly in building their very own Hape Marble Run.

7. SpinMaster Hatchimals Alive, Mystery Hatch Pufficorn £49.99

Children can delight in the surprise of uncovering which Pufficorn they receive with this Mystery Hatch Pufficorn plush by SpinMaster.

This new magical friend will tap into children’s love of fantasy worlds this Christmas.

8. SpinMaster Gabby’s Dollhouse, 15-Piece Rainbow-Themed, Celebration Doll’s House £54.99

Fans of children’s TV show Gabby’s Dollhouse now have the chance to recreate their favourite scenes or invent their own adventures with this dollhouse that comes with 15 pieces, as well as its own characters and accessories. With Gabby’s Dollhouse, SpinMaster are once again proving themselves as leaders in interactive play and high-quality children's products.

9. Hasbro Play-Doh Pizza Delivery Scooter Playset, Kids Arts and Crafts £59.99

Children get the chance to picture themselves as pizza chefs or delivery drivers with this fun Play-Doh Pizza Delivery Scooter Playset by Hasbro, which encourages children to experiment with colours and shapes as they imagine real-life scenarios and dive into the storytelling element of this playset.

10. Lego Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer Starship Building Toy £149.99

Fans of the epic Star Wars universe will relish the chance to build their very own Imperial Star Destroyer vehicle, immersing themselves in a galaxy far, far away. This challenging yet engaging set provides the ultimate satisfying task for all the family over Christmas.

The Multibank charity initiative have donated more than three million items to help over 400,000 families experiencing poverty | Will Ireland/PinPep

To mark the launch of the annual Top Ten Toys list, customers in the UK can enjoy 10% off RRP on the Top Ten Toys selection HERE between 6th - 12th November 2024.

Shane Dorsett, Chief Operating Officer at The Felix Project added: “Redistributing such sought-after items to families will not only be transformational for a child on Christmas day.

“We recently found 1 in 4 Londoners regularly struggle to feed their families, but it’s not just food, it is all of life’s necessities.

“That is why earlier this year, The Felix Project, with support from Amazon, was delighted to open Felix’s Multibank.”