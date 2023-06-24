News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Glastonbury confirm The Churnups are Foo Fighters
Russia uprising: Chechen troops sent to Wagner Group conflict zones
Russia uprising: ‘Soon we will have new President’ says Wagner Group
Arctic Monkeys at Glastonbury: 'Worst headline set I've ever seen'
Russian mercenary group plot to remove Vladimir Putin
Glastonbury 2023: 20 incredible photos from day 3

Armed Forces Day: King Charles pays tribute in message to troops to mark Armed Forces Day 2023

King Charles has paid tribute to troops on Armed Forces Day 2023.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 24th Jun 2023, 12:59 BST- 1 min read

In a signed address, King Charles has thanked military personnel for their “immense and dedicated contribution”. It is the King’s first Armed Forces Day since becoming monarch last year after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

In his tribute, the King wrote: “The Queen and I join many around the United Kingdom in celebrating Armed Forces Day, recognising the immense and dedicated contribution of our military both at home and overseas. Today provides a particularly valuable opportunity to acknowledge publicly the selfless service and sacrifice made each day by our Armed Forces personnel to keep this nation safe.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The King also reflected on his own time in the military, adding: “Having trained, and served, in both the Royal Navy and Royal Air Force, and having had such close affiliations over the course of the last 47 years as Colonel or Colonel-in-Chief of multiple regiments within the British Army, I know only too well of the deep pride our service personnel take in their duty, so superbly shown during our recent Coronation.

“As your Commander-in-Chief, I send my warmest good wishes to you all, your families, and the entire Armed Forces community on this special day.”

Most Popular
    King Charles will be presented with the Honours of Scotland during the service of dedication and thanksgiving at St Giles’ Cathedral next monthKing Charles will be presented with the Honours of Scotland during the service of dedication and thanksgiving at St Giles’ Cathedral next month
    King Charles will be presented with the Honours of Scotland during the service of dedication and thanksgiving at St Giles’ Cathedral next month

    Armed Forces Day is an annual event to commemorate the service of men and women who have served in the British Armed Forces.

    Related topics:King CharlesElizabeth IIArmed ForcesHomeUnited KingdomOpportunityPrideBritish ArmyRoyal Navy