As extreme weather becomes more common, an expert offers vital steps for flood recovery

As extreme weather becomes more common, particularly with storms Bert and Conall, an expert offers vital steps for flood recovery.

Recently, Storm Bert battered the UK with heavy snow, strong winds, and torrential rain resulting in a month’s worth of rainfall in just a few days. Over 300 flood warnings and alerts were issued, including a severe warning for areas near the River Nene in Northampton.

This was followed by Storm Conall which brought more than 80 flood warnings and 160 alerts.

The storms caused widespread disruption across Wales, Scotland, the South West, South East, West Midlands and the Calder and Weaver Valleys in Northern England. So far it has been announced that more than 500 homes have been flooded across England and Wales. This was confirmed why Wales’s first minister Eluned Morgan and the UK environment secretary Steve Reed.

Flooded countryside road with a warning sign in the UK.

As extreme weather becomes more common, many people are finding themselves victim to flooding, Ellie Settery, an expert from Castle Water, shares their advice on what to do next.

Take Health Precautions Seriously

“Flood Water is often contaminated with hazardous materials, including sewage, which can pose serious health risks. It can also make your home unsafe due to gas and electricity hazards.

“Turn off gas and electricity if possible and never touch electrical appliances or light switches. Be careful when moving through flood water, as hidden obstacles may cause injury.

“To avoid illness from contaminated water, try your best to minimise contact with it. If you must wade through flood water, wear waterproof clothing and boosts, and cover any grazes or cuts with waterproof plasters. Always wash your hands thoroughly with clean water and antibacterial soap.

“Make sure that your home is properly cleaned and disinfected after the flood. Don’t forget your garden; contaminated soil, plants, and paving need disinfecting as well as your home.”

Contact The Right Places for Help

“Your local Citizens Advice Bureau and Floodline are invaluable resources for guidance on crisis support and updates on flood risks in your area.

“Contact your local council as they coordinate flood relief efforts with other organisations. They can arrange temporary shelter, evacuation assistance, and advice on cleaning up contaminated or hazardous materials. Councils may also provide skips if needed and potentially financial assistance to affected residents which is always worth checking.

“If you rent privately, inform your landlord immediately. They are responsible for repairs and ensuring safe, habitable living conditions. If your home becomes uninhabitable, landlords should provide alternative accommodation, though this isn’t a legal requirement. For partially unusable homes, consider negotiating a temporary rent reduction.

“Lastly, if you have buildings or contents insurance, contact your insurer’s emergency claims line before beginning the clean-up process.”

Take Photos of Everything

“Finally, document all damage by taking photographs, including the flood water line. These images serve as vital evidence for your landlord, council, or insurance provider. Photos taken on your phone are timestamped, this can be used to track repair progress and support any claims, whether for a home or business.”