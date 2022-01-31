Asda reveals £15 Valentine’s meal deal with heart-shaped dessert and free Sky voucher

Asda has launched its £15 Valentine’s meal deal for two and free Sky Movies voucher worth £5.49.

The meal deal includes an Asda Extra Special starter, main, two sides and a bottle of wine or box of chocolates.

The bundle follows shortly after rival stores Sainsbury’s and Morrisons revealed their meal deals for lovebirds this year.

It is available from 3 to 14 February.

What food is included in the meal deal?

There are plenty of delicious foods to choose from, and a handful of meat-free and vegan options available too.

Extra Special starters on offer include an antipasti platter, French Neufchatel heart with honey and truffle drizzle, runny scotch egg, tempura prawns, or vegan crabless croquettes.

For mains you can claim one of the following: slow cooked lamb shanks, sirloin steaks, slow cooked ox cheek, chicken parmigiana, vegan coq-au-vin pie, smoked salmon fillet, pork loins in prosciutto, or steak in red wine.

Sides include mash potato, garlic bread, cauliflower cheese, green veg medley, triple cooked chips and more. You can choose two of these.

For dessert you can choose from a heart-shaped sticky toffee pudding, lemon and raspberry cheesecake, macaroons or panna cotta.

On top of this you also get a bottle of wine or a box of chocolates.

You can find out the full list of added extras available on Asda’s website.

How can I claim the Sky Movie voucher?

Sky Movie rentals can be made online or via the Sky Store app - but not for purchases through a Sky HD box or Sky Q.

If you own an LG Smart TV, NOW TV box or Chromecast device, you can stream your rented movie to your TV.

Romantic films available on Sky Store include Mamma Mia, Casablanca and Roman Holiday.

So Asda shoppers are guaranteed to have a good Valentine’s Day this year.

What else is on offer for Valentine’s Day?

Asda is also selling engagement rings for £1 on the run up to 14 February.

The budget ring is a silver-coloured band with one diamond-style gem in the middle.

It comes packaged in a red, heart-shaped box.

The George by Asda ring is available in stores and you can also add it to your online shopping basket