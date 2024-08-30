Australian Newlyweds Have Shared Love By Donating Their Fresh Wedding Flowers To Edinburgh Care Home
Having arranged their wedding from across the sea in Australia, the couple were perplexed with what to do with their fresh wedding flowers after the event – so reached out to Queens Manor Care Home on Queensferry Road for the residents to enjoy.
Resident, Audrey Rankine, said, “I thoroughly enjoyed looking at and appreciating the beautiful flowers that were donated to us – it was lovely to then use these flowers to make our own displays for around the home for everyone to enjoy.
Shannon Cullen, Senior Head of Lifestyle & Enrichment at the home, said: “We are very appreciative of the wonderful flower donation to the home & thank Jamie and Chris for thinking of us and making the residents day”
