Bank holiday approved by King Charles III for day of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
The proclamation of the new monarch was televised live from St. James’ Palace in London for the first time in the history of the United Kingdom.
King Charles III has confirmed the day on which Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will take place will be a bank holiday for the whole of the United Kingdom.
The newly proclaimed monarch approved the bank holiday during the first part of his proclamation in St. James’ Palace, London.
Lord President of the Council Penny Mordaunt said: “Drafts of two proclamations. One – appointing the day of Her late Majesty’s state funeral as a bank holiday in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.
“Two – appointing the day of Her late Majesty’s state funeral as a bank holiday in Scotland.
“And of two orders in council, directing the Lord Chancellor to affix the great seal to the proclamations.”
Charles answered: “Approved.”
The date of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral is expected to be confirmed later today (Saturday).