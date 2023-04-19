Bargain flat on Scottish coast listed for £20,000 and it’s right beside a beach

A coastal flat has appeared on the market and it’s one of the cheapest we’ve seen. The bargain buy is up for sale with bids expected to start at £20,000 and is only a stone’s throw away from a beach.

The two-bed flat in Girvan, Ayrshire, is in good condition and is selling for a third of the value. A spokesman for Auction House Scotland said: "It’s also priced at a 33 per cent discount to Home Report value, offering a buyer the chance to snap up a bargain at auction, which could make for a great seaside holiday home or holiday let.”

The second storey flat in the Ailsa Buildings at Kirkwood Place, Girvan, is a few minutes’ walk from the local beach, town centre and harbour and is tipped to make a great holiday home or Airbnb.

