News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: New dates added including Edinburgh
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle

BBC bosses set their sights on Holly Willoughby to front Strictly Come Dancing leaving Tess Daly ‘upset’

Holly Willoughby is reportedly being tipped to host Strictly Come Dancing leaving current host Tess Daly ‘upset and worried’

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 5th Jul 2023, 14:47 BST- 1 min read

BBC bosses are reportedly attempting to lure Holly Willoughby away from ITV and are keen for the 42-year-old to host Strictly Come Dancing. Holly has been surrounded by drama recently following the Phillip Schofield scandal.

A source told Mail Online: "Holly is the golden goose. BBC bosses want her and they have been plotting for some time to get her for their big shows. They know how popular she is, but it also has to be the right programme.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Recently there has been talk around the BBC that Strictly would be a way to lure her over. There are ideas of how she could slot in – nobody is quite sure about that yet but they think she would be perfect.

"It seems like a big project to get her to do it, and would mean moving things around on the show somehow, but there are some executives at the BBC who want it to happen."

Most Popular

    The rumours that Holly may front the BBC has reportedly left current host Tess Daly ‘worried and upset.’ Tess currently hosts the show with Claudia Winkleman who replaced Sir Bruce Forsyth, following his sad passing in 2017.

    Holly WilloughbyHolly Willoughby
    Holly Willoughby

    There has also been speculation on who may star on the next series, with Jill Scott, Gino D’Acampo, Kai Fagan, Louis Theroux, Sophie Morgan, Tom Daley, Alan Carr, Bobby Brazier and more reportedly signing up.

    Related topics:Holly WilloughbyBBCITVIdeasPhillip Schofield