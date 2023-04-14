DIY SOS The Big Build is looking for new projects to take on as production of its 33rd series gets underway. The long-running show presented by Nick Knowles is looking to work with non-profit organisations and projects that support local communities.

The call out was posted to the official DIY SOS social media channels and read: “The team at DIY SOS are on the lookout for their next BIG BUILD project! Do you run a not-for-profit Dance Organisation/Project which supports a local community? If that sounds like you, do you regularly use or own a building that’s in need of renovation? If so, we’d love to hear from you.”

BBC DIY SOS will enter its 24th year of production this year having graced our TV’s since 1999 and released over 243 episodes in that time. It is the longest running show of its format having been shown for 21 years and has an active dedicated forum.

DIY SOS was originally a weekly full builder and designer level renovation of a section of a viewer’s home, taken on by a team of professionals after a viewer’s DIY project had gone wrong and not been finished.

The show relaunched as DIY SOS The Big Build with presenter Nick Knoweles in 2010. The format consists of a main project, and a small project initially headed by guest presenter, and a viewer call-in vote format voting for one of three families who have made short video pitches for their projects to be addressed in the following programme.

So, how can you apply for the next season of DIY SOS? Here’s everything you need to know

How to apply for BBC’s DIY SOS

Liam Richards (third from left) and Michael Cummins (second from right) with the DIY SOS team