The unveiling of Dubai’s ultra-luxury resort, Atlantis The Royal , was not just attended by the country’s royalty but from the pop sphere also - with Beyonce performing live for the first time since 2018.

Despite it being dubbed a ‘private event’, over 1,500 people were in attendance for the opening of the new resort to see the 41-year-old run through all of her hits and a few nods to some of Beyonce’s musical influences. She opened her performance with a rousing rendition of Etta James’ classic ‘At Last’ adorned in a yellow sequined gown with a sculptural feathered cape.

Those in attendance were treated to songs Beyonce rarely performs live, but still found space in her setlist to include, such as hits Crazy In Love , Naughty Girl, Halo and XO. But one of the big talking points was her duet with daughter, 11-year-old Blue Ivy Carter , as the pair sang ‘Brown Skin Girl’ from the 2019 album The Lion King: The Gift .

Addressing those attending the private event, Beyonce said: "There’s a Utopia of people from all over the world on this stage and we are so honoured to be here to celebrate this night with you. My parents are here tonight to celebrate - my mother and my father. My beautiful children are here to see me perform and my beautiful husband [ Jay-Z ]."

Beyonce reportedly netted £19.4 million for the private function which also saw celebrities including Kendall Jenner , Liam Payne and Ronan Keating in attendance. Security was also incredibly tight, with reports claiming those watching the gig were required to put their phones in pouches and were reprimanded by security if they were spotted taking photos.

The performance marks the first time Beyonce has performed live since 2018, when she headlined the Global Citizen Festival in Johannesburg, South Africa, in December 2018.