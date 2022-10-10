Big Brother is looking for new housemates to join the new series.

The revival of the Channel 4 , then Channel 5 reality television series in which housemates are under constant surveillance inside the Big Brother house 24 hours a day, was announced in August 2022.

In ITV’s synopsis of the show , they write that “a cast of “carefully selected housemates from all walks of life” will live together for up to six weeks as the public watch on via the house’s network of surveillance cameras.”

“ Big Brother’s trademark live evictions will also return with the public once again voting throughout the series and ultimately deciding the winner of the cash prize.”

“We’re beyond excited to bring this iconic series to ITV2 and ITVX where it should especially engage with our younger viewers.”

How do I apply to be a housemate on Big Brother 2023?

To apply for a chance to be a housemate on Big Brother 2023, prospective candidates can apply through Big Brother’s casting call website , filling out a short application form and then uploading a short two minute video as to why they would be an ideal candidate.

Contestants are advised that they must be over 18 years of age, have the ability to work in the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland and are available for a period of six weeks in Spring 2023.

When will applications close to be a housemate on Big Brother 2023?

Applications for the chance to be a housemate on Big Brother 2023 will close on January 27 2023 at 12am.

The audition process will then take place shortly afterwards for those successful in applying.

When will Big Brother 2023 be on TV?

