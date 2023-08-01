Big Brother revealed its new logo during the Love Island finale on Monday night (July 31). Viewers caught a glimpse of the colourful Big Brother eye in an exclusive promo across ITV channels including ITV1, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4 and ITVBe.

The logo tease comes hot on the heels of the announcement of AJ Odudu and Will Best as the reality show’s new hosts. The pair will share the hosting role on the main show, presiding over the weekly evictions and quizzing housemates on all of the goings on in the world’s most famous house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside the presenting role, the duo will host an additional nightly live show debating all the hot topics inside the house. Voiceover star Marcus Bentley will also return for the reboot.

It was also confirmed that footage from the house will be live streamed into the small hours every night on ITVX after the Big Brother companion show. Live feeds were a Big Brother staple during the height of the show’s success on Channel 4, but the streams were phased out when the show moved over to Channel 5.

Is there a release date for Big Brother?