Officers searching for five people who went missing following a night out in Cardiff have found three of them dead, Gwent Police has said. Two people from the group have been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The group was made up of three women and two men who were later named as Sophie Russon, 20, Eve Smith, 21, Darcy Ross, 21, Rafel Jeanne, 24, and Shane Loughlin, 32.

In a statement, Gwent Police said: “Following enquiries to locate five people who were reported as missing, officers have found the car they were last seen in, in the St Mellons area of Cardiff. The VW Tiguan was recovered just after midnight on Monday 6 March.

“It’s believed the car was involved in a road traffic collision and came off the A48. Three of those who were reported missing have been found deceased, two have been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“Specialist officers are supporting the families of those involved and enquiries are ongoing.

“The case has been referred to the IOPC in line with normal procedures.”

Three people have been found dead following police search in Cardiff